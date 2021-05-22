Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 442,242 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83.

