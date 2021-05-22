Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $298.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

