Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

