Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $35.27.

