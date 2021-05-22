Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STKL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

