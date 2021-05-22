Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,719 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 179,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.81. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

