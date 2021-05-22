Konomi Network Market Capitalization Tops $10.89 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,669,818 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

