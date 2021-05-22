Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high teens percentage growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.56 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.76.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.