Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 156,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,500,902 shares.The stock last traded at $53.31 and had previously closed at $60.25.

The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

