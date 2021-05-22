Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by 68.0% over the last three years.

Shares of KSS opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

