KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNBE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

KNBE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 248,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,535. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

