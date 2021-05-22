Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.