Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.42 ($122.84).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBX shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €103.75 ($122.06). 161,025 shares of the company were exchanged. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.