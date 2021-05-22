Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 418 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £345.42 million and a P/E ratio of -190.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 415.83.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

