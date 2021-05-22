Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 440,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,713. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

