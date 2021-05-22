Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 54,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.20. 1,186,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,436. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.02 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

