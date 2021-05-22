Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $77,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,293.38. The company had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,612. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,377.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,207.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

