Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $154,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,168 shares of company stock worth $69,129,269. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,514,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,253,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,441.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.