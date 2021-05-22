Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,532. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.24.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

