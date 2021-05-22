Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of CB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,971. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.