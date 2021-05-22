Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 677 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 154,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,096. The firm has a market cap of $952.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

