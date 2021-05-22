Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

