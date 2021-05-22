Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $78.23. 5,472,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,911.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

