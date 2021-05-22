Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.39-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.66. 1,016,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,575. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

