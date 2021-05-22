KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $997.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.