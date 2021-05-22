KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Boosted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,572 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1,096.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 149,416 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 240.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 934,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 659,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

