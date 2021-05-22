Keybank National Association OH Sells 72,557 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,557 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $77,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.62. 16,033,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

