Keybank National Association OH Sells 71,563 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,840,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,563 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $416,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 2,124,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

