Keybank National Association OH Has $168.18 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.41% of Parker-Hannifin worth $168,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.82. 631,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.63 and a 200 day moving average of $288.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $163.86 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

