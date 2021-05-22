Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,122 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.21% of Republic Services worth $67,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 79,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 55.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.50. 1,237,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,017. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

