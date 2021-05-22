Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.50. 2,125,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,339. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,335 shares of company stock valued at $36,904,054 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

