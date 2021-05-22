KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,769,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,649. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion and a PE ratio of 334.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

