KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. KB Home reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. 1,340,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

