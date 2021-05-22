Katie Seitz Evans Sells 12,438 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $323,139.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 27,896 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,123,092.96.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $24,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.