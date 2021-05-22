Justin Miller Sells 18,488 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

