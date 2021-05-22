Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Jumia Technologies makes up 2.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 3,450,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.