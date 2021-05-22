JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.10 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00403409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00192455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.22 or 0.00838760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 398,228,475 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.