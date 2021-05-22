Judith Lynn Richardson Sells 7,513 Shares of MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Stock

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Judith Lynn Richardson sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.48, for a total transaction of C$18,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,523.04.

MVP stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.45. 8,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,873. MediaValet Inc. has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$93.22 million and a PE ratio of -19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.41.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaValet Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

