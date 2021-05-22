JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,350

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,350 ($43.77) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,799.17 ($36.57).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,143 ($41.06) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,511.68 ($19.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,149.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,705.84. The company has a market capitalization of £42.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Insiders purchased a total of 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,078 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

