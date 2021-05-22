JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Up 4%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €54.50 ($64.12) and last traded at €54.20 ($63.76). Approximately 30,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.10 ($61.29).

JST has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $807.58 million and a PE ratio of 41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.84.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

