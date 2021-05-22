Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 184,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

