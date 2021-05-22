John Glenn Leach Sells 102,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

CR stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.14. 205,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.99 million and a P/E ratio of -17.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.29.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.41.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.