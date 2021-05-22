John C. Shoemaker Buys 7,200 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 1,842,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 532,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 95,759 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

