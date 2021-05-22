JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

