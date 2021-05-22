JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Sells $200,274.69 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.40. 4,186,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

