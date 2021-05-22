Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 249,576 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 249,576 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pfizer worth $415,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 789,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 178,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,616,365. The firm has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

