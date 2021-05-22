Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FB traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $2,822,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.