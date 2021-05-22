Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. DA Davidson upped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. 727,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,275. Elastic has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,347,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its stake in Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

