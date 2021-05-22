Jefferies Financial Group Increases Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Price Target to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,488. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 79.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $42,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.