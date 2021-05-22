Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NYSE AMN opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,824 shares of company stock worth $4,316,222. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

